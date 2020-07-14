Masks Wearing Myths vs Fact

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Florida Unemployment
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Pinellas County
Florida state parks to follow local mask orders, Caladesi Island Park temporarily closed
Bond denied for woman charged in connection with Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s murder
Man wins $2M lottery after clerk gives him wrong ticket
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
White House touts infrastructure agenda ahead of Trump’s trip to Georgia
Video
Top Stories
Clearwater sanitation workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade
Video
Top Stories
Lightning back on ice for second day of Phase 3 training camp
Video
Second stimulus check: Lawmakers hope to provide relief to lower-income Americans
Video
Video shows looters break in and steal from beauty supply store in Seffner
Video
Semi-truck crashes into house in Tampa
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Better Call Behnken helps Brandon neighborhood dealing with massive hole after stormwater pipe collapse
Video
Top Stories
Florida unemployment: 8 On Your Side fighting to get answers for struggling applicants
Top Stories
9/11 responders and survivors at higher risk during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Florida coronavirus: More than 8,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout state
Video
Some seniors receive partial refunds from defunct travel company, after Better Call Behnken investigation
Video
Florida puts contractor out of business after 2 years of 8 On Your Side investigations
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Fans to be allowed to attend next month’s NASCAR races in Daytona
Top Stories
Rays pitcher returns to camp after positive coronavirus test
NFL unveils mouth shield to reduce spread of COVID-19
Lightning back on ice for second day of Phase 3 training camp
Video
Rays Tyler Glasnow returns to practice after COVID-19 recovery
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show July 6-10
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in the US poised for final testing
Top Stories
Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus
Melania Trump posts photo with mask to encourage wearing face coverings
Florida mother loses 2 children to COVID-19 just 11 days apart
Video
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9k new cases, record-high daily death count
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Masks Wearing Myths vs Fact
Bloom
Posted:
Jul 14, 2020 / 07:43 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 14, 2020 / 07:43 PM EDT
Dr. Niket Sonpal discussed the Great Mask Wearing Debate with Bloom guest host Mari White.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9k new cases, record-high daily death count
Video
‘Shame on you’: Protester interrupts coronavirus update, accuses DeSantis of ‘doing nothing’ as Florida cases surge
Video
Pinellas School Board talks reopening plans as teachers rally against returning to classrooms
Video
Florida mother loses 2 children to COVID-19 just 11 days apart
Video
Hillsborough County unveils its own coronavirus dashboard
St. Pete law firm offering free wills for teachers returning to school amid coronavirus surge
Video
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning, sheriff says
Video
Here’s where you’ll have to quarantine if you’re traveling to or from Florida
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Fast-food chains offering freebies on ‘National French Fry Day’
Video
Florida woman takes job as nursing home dishwasher to be closer to husband with Alzheimer’s
Video
Florida coronavirus: ICU bed availability dwindling in Tampa Bay counties
Video
SEARCH LIST: See which Tampa Bay businesses received millions in PPP loans
Coronavirus concerns have Tampa Bay cities among most stressed in Florida
More Don't Miss