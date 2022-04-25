Bloom goes behind the scenes with Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Martín Gramática who is the newest member of the Life Guard Imaging team – as their new Vice President of Business Development.

Martín shows his commitment to health and wellness with his family. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 for a $99 Coronary Artery Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom. That’s a savings of over $500!

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8