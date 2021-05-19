Market Fresh Diner Serves Up Over Night Deliciousness

In her ongoing “Gayle On The Go” series on Bloom, Gayle Guyardo stops by the Market Fresh Diner.

Market Fresh Diner located at 2801 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, Florida opens up its doors to customers at 2 a.m., from delicious breakfast and lunch plates to some of the best crab cakes found in Tampa Bay – The Fresh Market diner is a hidden gem in Tampa Bay.

