MANGO RASPBERRY CRISP

Filling

3 cups raspberries

2 cups mangos (approx. 2-3 peeled mangos)

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup all purpose flour

CRISP TOPPING

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup cold butter (cut into cubes)

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 tsp lemon zest

Whipped cream or ice cream as a topping (optional)

Preheat oven to 350

Lightly grease a 9 inch deep dish pie plate with non stick cooking spray.

In large bowl, gently toss together all the filling ingredients until fruit is coated. Pour into prepared pie plate, and set plate on baking sheet (in case of fruit bubbling over) Set aside.

In another large bowl, whisk the flour, cinnamon, salt and brown sugar. Cut in the cold butter, with pastry cutter or your fingers until small pea sized crumbs. Stir in oatmeal, and lemon zest. Sprinkle topping evenly over fruit.

Bake for 40-50 minutes, until fruit is bubbling, and topping is golden brown. Take out, and let cool. Eat slightly warm, or cold. Top with whipped cream, or ice bream if desired. ENJOY!

