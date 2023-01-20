Many parents have children that are picky eaters. Registered Dietitian, Gabrielle Tafur, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with how parents can help their children conquer food fear.

Miss Rabbit’s No-Bake Energy Bites:

INGREDIENTS:

1 large carrot, finely grated (approx 50g)

100g oats

100g peanut butter

2 tbsp honey

0.25 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp fresh orange juice

zest of half an orange

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients except the desiccated coconut to a large bowl and mix with a spoon until everything is well combined Roll the mixture into 12 equal sized balls. Spread the coconut out onto a plate and roll the balls through the coconut until they are completely covered. Transfer to the fridge for 30 minutes to firm up.

Roasted Garlic, Herb & Parmesan Chickpeas:

INGREDIENTS:

1 can cooked chickpeas (240g drained weight)

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic, crushed

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp parmesan, grated

salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 200c and line a baking tray with baking parchment. Drain the water from the chickpeas and place them between several layers of kitchen paper. Leave for 15 minutes, allowing as much moisture as possible to transfer onto the paper. Mix the oil, garlic and oregano together in a bowl. Add the parmesan and then season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the chickpeas and stir until well combined. Spread the chickpeas onto the baking tray and roast for 30-40 minutes, turning 3 or 4 times. Allow the chickpeas to fully cool before removing from the tray. This will help to keep them crunchy and stop them going chewy. Store in an air-tight jar for 2-3 days.

Dinosaur Juice:

INGREDIENTS:

Strawberries

Spinach

Strawberry protein powder

Banana

Hemp seeds

Dairy free milk of choice

Kefir (strawberry or plain)

DIRECTIONS:

Blend all ingredients together and enjoy

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.