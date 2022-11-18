Diabetes can lead to other health issues, so it’s important to know how to manage it. The Medical Director at Cano Health Temple Terrace, Dr. George Layton, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about managing diabetes and how best to avoid suffering other health complications.

