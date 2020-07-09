Making Mask Wearing More Comfortable

Skip to content
Clearwater WWII Veteran celebrates 103rd birthday during pandemic
Polk Co. teachers union pushing for e-learning ahead of presentation to school board
Hillsborough Co. working on plan for students to return to classrooms in the fall as concern among teachers grows
‘Stop playing these little games’: South Florida mayors call for more contact tracers
‘Maskne’ is the new acne and it’s caused by wearing a mask
St. Pete police creating new group to respond to non-violent 911 calls instead of officers
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay forms in Atlantic off North Carolina coast
Talks mount to disband Hillsborough Co.’s EPG amid coronavirus crisis
‘I’m a grown woman. I know better’: Woman caught on camera making racist remarks apologizes
Hillsborough Co. EPG extend local state of emergency, discuss contact tracing
Hernando bride finally able to change name after government lost marriage license
Small business owner stuck with fraudulent charges through credit processing company, Square
Florida coronavirus: Sarasota mom says she’s battling virus along with testing delays
More customers step forward accusing bankrupt travel company of pocketing refunds
Coronavirus has ‘stabilized’ in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis says
Florida Orthopaedic Institute faces class-action lawsuit over data breach
Nashville out of Orlando MLS tourney after 9 players test positive for coronavirus
Ivy League cancels fall sports, including football, over COVID-19 concerns
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery
Rays throw first simulated game of summer camp workouts
Bucs WR Bryant Mitchell participates in social media challenge
‘Stop playing these little games’: South Florida mayors call for more contact tracers
Talks mount to disband Hillsborough Co.’s EPG amid coronavirus crisis
Hillsborough Co. EPG extend local state of emergency, discuss contact tracing
Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15
Florida coronavirus: State reports nearly 9K new cases, percent of positive results surpasses 20%
Making Mask Wearing More Comfortable
Jul 9, 2020
Jul 9, 2020
Dermatologist Dr. Maria Hicks offers tips for making mask wearing more comfortable.
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera is missing at California lake
Florida coronavirus: State reports nearly 9K new cases, percent of positive results surpasses 20%
Coronavirus could worsen Florida’s teacher shortage
DeSantis: If fast-food restaurants, stores are essential, opening schools in the fall is as well
Bradenton family facing federal charges, accused of selling fake coronavirus cure
11-year-old Broward Co. girl dies of COVID-19, state data shows
Hillsborough Co. EPG extend local state of emergency, discuss contact tracing
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Florida coronavirus: ICU bed availability dwindling in Tampa Bay counties
SEARCH LIST: See which Tampa Bay businesses received millions in PPP loans
Coronavirus concerns have Tampa Bay cities among most stressed in Florida
How to view the ‘Buck Moon’ lunar eclipse this Fourth of July weekend
Watch fireworks online: How to enjoy 4th of July amid coronavirus pandemic
