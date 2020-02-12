Making Hospice More ‘bear-able’ by Leaving a Legacy

Hospice can be a scary word and a hard time for loved ones and families dealing with a challenging time. Melody Stried the Executive Director of Lifepath Hospice helps to overcome myths of hospice. She also shares how she helps families with the ‘Leaving a Legacy’ program featuring bears with a loved ones voice or heart beat. Rhea Joshi received the first bear and she’s joined by her mother Falguni to share how it impacted them.