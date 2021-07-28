Making Dream Smiles Come True

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last spring, Tom Brady has shown everyone a more laid-back and personable side. From tossing the Lombardi Trophy during their championship boat parade to interactions on social media and most recently cracking jokes at the White House, the Bucs quarterback seems to be a little less guarded with the public than he was in New England.

“I think it’s great that he’s showing that side,” said Bucs tight-end Rob Gronkowski. “I think it’s great for football. I think it’s great for the fans. I think it’s great for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When you’re playing a sport, you don’t want to be uptight. You want to always be loose and ready to go. It’s just cool to see that side of him doing all of that little activity—all the little silly comments and the jokes. It keeps everyone loose and on their toes. It’s fun too. I like seeing it.”