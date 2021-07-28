Making Dream Smiles Come True

Host Gayle Guyardo visits Creating Smiles Dental and finds out how Dr. Cindy Brayer, DMD makes “Dream Smiles” come true including Creating Smiles Dental patient Caitlin who got her Dream Smile before her wedding. Dr. Brayer will be hosting a Cosmetic Smile Event August 19th at their St. Pete location with free consultations and free smile simulations. Plus, Dr. Anne Hermann will be there for a botox party. Call the St. Petersburg Office (727) 323-0377 to sign up.
For more info:
Creating Smiles Dental
St. Petersburg Office (727) 323-0377
Clearwater Office (727) 791-8823 www.creating-smiles.com