Make Home Distance Learning A Success

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
17-year-old Sesame Place worker punched in the face by couple over mask policy, police say
Video
Disney World ticket is just $49 a day for Florida residents
Burned bear recovering from severe wildfire burns
Trump Administration eases showerhead rules after president complains of water flow
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Mother of slain Navy airman from Tampa Bay wants to honor son but says she’s caught in dispute with contractor
Top Stories
Ronald Jones learning route running tips from Tom Brady
Video
Top Stories
USF Bulls’ seniors strive to ‘leave a legacy’
Video
‘Please don’t take this away from us’: USF cornerback KJ Sails advocates for fall season
Video
Twins attending USC reunite with doctor who helped save them 17 years ago
Video
Celebrate Tampa Bay’s unique community with deals, events from 727 to 813
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Mother of slain Navy airman from Tampa Bay wants to honor son but says she’s caught in dispute with contractor
Top Stories
Tampa mom frustrated at lack of fast, affordable, wide-spread coronavirus testing for kids in Florida
Top Stories
Pasco teacher questions cruise voucher she can’t accept because of quarantine rules
Video
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team 2020
Can cops who break the law still uphold the law? 8 On Your Side investigates
Video
Back-to-school showdown: Hillsborough schools, Florida education dept. battle over virtual start
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Ronald Jones learning route running tips from Tom Brady
Video
Top Stories
USF Bulls’ seniors strive to ‘leave a legacy’
Video
‘Please don’t take this away from us’: USF cornerback KJ Sails advocates for fall season
Video
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
Brosseau’s leadoff HR sparks Rays in 8-2 rout of Red Sox
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Tampa Bay ballerina’s en pointe project helps dancers
Video
Top Stories
Lawsuit filed against Pasco Co. school leaders to prevent in-person class until COVID-19 cases are down
Video
Celebrate Tampa Bay’s unique community with deals, events from 727 to 813
Video
More than half of parents in the U.S. want kids to return to in-person learning, report says
Clorox making 1 million packages of wipes per day amid shortage during pandemic
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Make Home Distance Learning A Success
Bloom
Posted:
Aug 12, 2020 / 05:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2020 / 05:57 PM EDT
Curriculum Creator Lisa Collum offers tips to making home distance learning a success.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
‘I hope one of y’all pick me’ 9-year-old boy desperately wants a place to call home
Video
16 arrested in child sex sting, including former Manatee County sergeant
Video
St. Joseph’s Hospital loses body of newborn baby, lawsuit says
17-year-old Sesame Place worker punched in the face by couple over mask policy, police say
Video
COVID-19 testing is free, except when it’s not
Video
Homeless man lived in Al Lang luxury suite for nearly 2 weeks
Video
‘I have no clue what to do next’: Florida Southern College slashes eligibility for on-campus housing
Video
VIDEO: Man forces himself through Wendy’s drive-thru window in Tampa, search underway
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Find Tampa Bay location where you can help ‘Clear the Shelters’
TSA finds triple the normal amount of guns in July, despite air travel remaining low
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team 2020
Early voting in Tampa Bay: Find locations in your county
Do you have the cutest pet in Tampa Bay?
More Don't Miss