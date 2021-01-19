Make Chicken Tortellini like grandma

It’s National Soup Month, and The Backyard Bohemian food blogger, Sherry Brubaker joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to cook up her grandma’s famous Chicken Tortellini soup.

Ingredients

· Tortellini pasta– Cheese (or meat) filled tortellini pasta makes this soup hearty and so delicious! You can find tortellini pasta in the dried pasta or freezer aisle of your grocery store.

· Rotisserie chicken– To make this recipe super easy and quick, shred a whole rotisserie chicken. Since the chicken is already seasoned and cooked to perfection, it adds a depth of flavor that is just oh so good!

· Chicken broth– You can use bone broth, store bought chicken broth, or even vegetable broth for this recipe.

· Holy trinity– Finely chopped carrots, celery, and onions are called the Italian Holy Trinity of cooking because the smell is heavenly and it’s the perfect base for most dishes.

· Garlic– Finely chopped garlic adds the best flavor!

· Butter– Salted butter is melted in the pan before the vegetables are added and sautèd.

· Chicken bouillon– My favorite chicken bouillon is roasted chicken Better Than Bouillon. It adds the perfect amount of flavor to this soup!

How to make chicken tortellini soup

1. Sautè the vegetables. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the sliced carrots, celery, chopped onion, and garlic to the pot and sautè them for 5 minutes.

2. Add the chicken broth and bouillon. Once the vegetables are slightly softened, add the chicken broth and chicken bouillon to the pot.

3. Shred and add the chicken. Remove the skin off of the rotisserie chicken and discard it. Shred the chicken into small bite sized pieces, then add it to the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil.

4. Add the tortellini. Pour the tortellini into the pot and cook to al dente, according to package instructions.

5. Serve. Grab a bug ladle and pour yourself a big bowl of chicken tortellini soup! Top with fresh parsley and parmesan cheese. Mangia!