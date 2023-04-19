Speakers from around the country are coming to Tampa Bay for the Women on Their Way Summit happening in August.

The CEO of the McGuckin Group, Audrey McGuckin, who’s heading up the conference and Jessica Fulton a Data and AI director of Microsoft joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about what women can expect.

Many of the speakers are sharing personal stories of growth and success and that includes Jessica Fulton who’s journey to success wasn’t easy.

Fulton was born into a tough situation. “My mother had me at the age of 13 as the result of rape.” she said.

She went on to explain her mother suffered from addiction and mental issues her entire life. Fulton said she had to learn grit and tenacity to get to where she is today.

“I couldn’t even read when I was in the third grade.” Fulton said.

It took the vision and belief of her third-grade teacher Ms. Ellis to really see her and help herdevelop her capabilities.

“My grandmother was also a driving force in making sure Iwent to college.”, Fulton said.

Fulton’s message at the summit will be to embrace the people who ‘see’ you along the way in your life journey.

Audrey McGuckin believes when speakers share their personal stories they will resonate with women, and that includes Fulton’s experience.

“Oftentimes, we overlook the talent and capabilities of our team members. But those who do “see” people and figure out how to help guide, educate and inspire them, meeting them where they are, can make all the difference.” said McGuckin.

Fulton added, “If you are in a position of influence and leadership, please speak up, tell your story and be the example for other women who may not otherwise have had positive examples or champions in their life.”

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





