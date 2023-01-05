The founders of Revelations Café, Robby Graham & Mia Revello Graham joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about it’s documentary streaming now across most major platforms and to share news about a health summit happening in Tampa Bay.

The couple began their Lutz Café called Revelations Café 3 years ago.

Their journey together from his homelessness and both suffering from addiction led them to each other and the relationship and café was born.

The idea to open the cafe was a premonition and intention.

Their journey of plant based foods, faith and rich/warm connections that matter evolved into a revolution that is now the center of the documentary streaming through January 8th, 2023.

The couple is out with a new book, “222 Says it Was Always You”, which is the true story of God helping two broken people restore their belief, faith, and hope.

Reader will see how the Lord led (Mia and Robby) through a maze of signs, miracles, and wonders that brought them together, molded them through many challenges, and led the couple to be husband and wife in only 11 months.

“This is no flower-filled Christian romance novel about a man and a woman who meet, fall in love, and live happily ever after; this is God’s relentless pursuit of two addicts who struggled through depravity before surrendering their hearts to Jesus.” said Robby Graham

His wife went on to say, “the Lord brought us together as a testimony to Christ’s redemptive power, available for anyone wanting to know if God still speaks clearly to those willing to listen.”

The couple says the book will help readers understand what it means to see the voice of God.

Whether you’re a teen, single, married, or divorced the couple says the book will help you see what it looks like to be in a relationship with the Creator of the universe.

