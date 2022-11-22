Adult Gerontology Nurse Practitioner India Presley-Boyd, DNP, APRN with Wanderlust Concierge Healthcare joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to discuss a new level of healthcare available offering more than traditional healthcare experiences. Call 813-842-8662 and mention Bloom segment to receive 25% off 1-month of membership or 15% off the 4-week weight loss program.

Provider/ Owner: Dr. India Presley-Boyd, APRN-C

Website: www.wanderlust-concierge.com

Facebook: Wanderlust Concierge Healthcare

Instagram: Wanderlust_conciergehc

Phone number: 813-842-8662 Email: info@wanderlust-concierge.com