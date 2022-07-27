Melinda McKinsey, Lifestyle Expert for Love Your Teeth®, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more about how a smile affects others perceptions of how good looking you are.

For a Bloom Special Offer, visit LoveYourTeeth.com for 50% off your whitening system plus free shipping and a free go pen or call 1-800-964-0225 now.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.