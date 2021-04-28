Lose Weight with The Power of Negative Energy Balance

Let's face it, humanity is suffering. The pendulum of our collective soul has swung too far in the direction of darkness. We need more positivity. We need to move toward the direction of light and focus on the good in our hearts.

The author of 12 Hours of Heaven: Lessons for a Better World, Rick Ornelas wasmotivated to write this book by the ever-worsening times we live in, and shares an uplifting story of hope for humanity.