New York Times bestselling author―and new anchor host of the syndicated television show The Doctors―Ian K. Smith, M.D. shares a unique new plan that takes intermittent fasting to the next level, combining the power of time-restricted eating with a detailed program that flips the body into a negative energy state, scorching fat on the way to weight loss and physical transformation.
Dr. Ian joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about how to start burning off that fat.
Lose Weight with The Power of Negative Energy Balance
New York Times bestselling author―and new anchor host of the syndicated television show The Doctors―Ian K. Smith, M.D. shares a unique new plan that takes intermittent fasting to the next level, combining the power of time-restricted eating with a detailed program that flips the body into a negative energy state, scorching fat on the way to weight loss and physical transformation.