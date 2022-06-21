Would you like to lose five pounds, stop your hot flashes and sleep better THIS WEEK?



These results are attainable when your hormones get into balance.



Author Dawn M Cutillo explains how natural, safe solutions can bring fast results that last.



From her twenty-three years of experience in the health field, and after helping thousands of women at her Lancaster, PA health center, she has noted growing trends that ALL stem from a simple hormone imbalance: The inability for women to lose weight efficiently after the age of 35 due to a slowed metabolism. The increased use of strong mood medications for depression/anxiety that do not improve mood satisfactorily for most women and also cause unpleasant side effects.



Cutillo told Guyardo “the increase in fatigue experienced by women and the increased use of synthetic thyroid medication that does not satisfactorily resolve all the woman’s symptoms. The increased use of the birth control pill for heavy, painful periods and menstrual irregularity that temporarily solves the problem but will cause health issues over time.”



The increased number of ablations, hysterectomies and other invasive procedures performed for cysts, fibroids, endometriosis. Women still fear breast cancer CONCLUSION: Frustration is rising due to NOT getting validation about concerns or answers on these issues from the medical field or health/nutrition industry! Are Your Hormones Imbalanced? Perhaps your hormones have “shifted” a bit due to stress, age, pregnancy or menopause. Are you left feeling frustrated from trying to deal with many issues that do not seem to respond to diet, exercise, herbs, medication or even surgical procedures? Learn the ONE MAIN hormonal “shift” that occurs in almost all American women, starting at puberty and peaking around menopause along with its ONE MAIN origin.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

