Loretta Lynn Hosting Star-Studded Concert to help Tennessee Flood Victims

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is calling on her famous friends help Tennesseans recover from deadly flooding and devastation in her home state.

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of that nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with updates on her grandmother following the devastating Tennessee floods that tore apart Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

The rising country singer shares with fans ways they can help with recovery.

