London Pride in Largo, Florida is your one-stop British Shop.



London Pride stocks British foods from frozen Pies, Pasties, Sausages, Bacon and Black Pudding to your favorite Scones, Clotted Cream and Jam.



It’s chocolate section is the ‘most visited’ of course but life would not be the same without Marmite, HP Sauce, Heinz Baked Beans and Haywards Pickled Onions!



Since 1989, London Pride has been a cozy refuge for ex-pat Brits and Anglophiles craving a taste of home.



Owner Carole Lannon joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to celebrate all things British and the world celebrates The Queen’s Jubilee.

