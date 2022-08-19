The ALS Association Florida Chapter Tampa Bay CEO Soak inspired by the Ice Bucket Challenge, the has quickly grown to become one of the premier corporate engagement opportunities and entertaining events for the ALS Association.

The CEO Soak engages community leaders to get soaked once again for ALS while raising critical funds and awareness for The ALS Association Florida Chapter’s mission.

Michael Koopman a “Soakee” participating in the Tampa Bay CEO Soak in support of The ALS Association Florida Chapter joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of the event that raises awareness.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



