LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Load up your sweet potatoes with something sweet and delicious just in time for the holidays

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing Apple Cinnamon Loaded Sweet Potatoes recipe.

Serves 4

4 medium sweet potatoes

2 apples (McIntosh, Jonathan or Honeycrisp), peeled, cored and diced

¼ cup chopped pecans

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup Honey Cinnamon Sugar Butter (recipe below)

Preheat oven to 400º F.

PREPARE SWEET POTATOES

Pierce potatoes several times with a fork. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, or until fork-tender.

MAKE APPLE CINNAMON MIXTURE

While potatoes are baking, fold together apples, pecans, sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add apple mixture to a greased baking dish and bake for 30 minutes, or until apples are fork-tender. Set aside until ready to assemble.

ASSEMBLE

Make a slice in the top of each potato, lengthwise. Open the top and score the inside of each potato using a crosshatch pattern. Equally divide apple mixture into each potato. Top each potato with a dollop of Honey Cinnamon Sugar Butter. Serve warm.

HONEY CINNAMON SUGAR BUTTER

½ cup butter, softened

1½ tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

Cream together all ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate any unused butter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss