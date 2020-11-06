Load up your sweet potatoes with something sweet and delicious just in time for the holidays

Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing Apple Cinnamon Loaded Sweet Potatoes recipe.
Serves 4
4 medium sweet potatoes
2 apples (McIntosh, Jonathan or Honeycrisp), peeled, cored and diced
¼ cup chopped pecans
3 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ cup Honey Cinnamon Sugar Butter (recipe below)
Preheat oven to 400º F.
PREPARE SWEET POTATOES
Pierce potatoes several times with a fork. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes, or until fork-tender.
MAKE APPLE CINNAMON MIXTURE
While potatoes are baking, fold together apples, pecans, sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add apple mixture to a greased baking dish and bake for 30 minutes, or until apples are fork-tender. Set aside until ready to assemble.
ASSEMBLE
Make a slice in the top of each potato, lengthwise. Open the top and score the inside of each potato using a crosshatch pattern. Equally divide apple mixture into each potato. Top each potato with a dollop of Honey Cinnamon Sugar Butter. Serve warm.
HONEY CINNAMON SUGAR BUTTER
½ cup butter, softened
1½ tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 teaspoons sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon salt
Cream together all ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate any unused butter.