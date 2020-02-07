Living Green: SC Johnson and Brewers Team Up At the Ballpark

In a first-of-its kind partnership that provides a local solution for the global crisis of plastic waste, SC Johnson is teaming up with the Milwaukee Brewers to create a new market and new recycling model for one of the biggest sources of waste at their ballpark – the more than one million plastic cups used each season.

This is the first U.S. professional sports team to link a waste stream to a specific product, closing the recycling loop and tackling one of the biggest barriers to plastic recycling in the U.S. and globally – the lack of markets for recycled material. SC Johnson’s partnership with the Brewers is one of a host of actions the company has taken to tackle plastic waste focusing on three separate fronts – reducing plastics in its products, reusing recycled plastic and creating compostable plastics. In all cases, none of the cost has been passed on to consumers.

The partnership officially kicked off at Miller Park, where Brewers players Corey Knebel and Bret Suter joined Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers’ President for Business Operations, and Fisk Johnson for the announcement. Starting with the 2020 season, fans at Miller Park will be able to place plastic drink cups branded with the SC Johnson logo in specially designed receptacles to separate them out from other waste. SC Johnson will collect the cups and use the recycled plastic in Scrubbing Bubbles bottles. SC Johnson and the Brewers will continue to partner throughout the 2020 season, with additional promotions including organized “Clean Up Days” and philanthropic contributions with select players for heightened education and awareness.

Miller Park, home of the Brewers since 2001, became just the third MLB stadium to receive a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.