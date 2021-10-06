Livestream Video Selling – Social Shopping

Domingo Silvas, Co-Founder of Fori.Live talks with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo about the benefits of livestream video selling through social channels – social shopping. Stores, brands, shoppers and influencers can go to FORI.LIVE to sign up and be a part of our upcoming launch or email domingosilvas@fori.live Fori.Live will be actively coaching and helping stores and influencers leverage this new form of social commerce. You can also follow FORI.LIVE on social media for timely updates, trends and tips on Livestream video selling and shopping, to see who is Broadcasting Live and when so you can attend a Livestream shopping event and experience it for yourself!
