Livestream Video Selling – Social Shopping

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -- Dozens of people attended a public meeting in Manatee County Wednesday to learn about what the county is trying to do with millions of gallons of wastewater at the Piney Point Reservoir Site.

Manatee County applied for a permit (UIC Permit No. 0322708-002-UC/1I, WACS Facility ID: 101607) to inject the contaminated water deep underground. County administrator Doctor Scott Hopes says they're looking at about 600 million gallons of water at the site.