Lives Are Being Saved with Innovative Life Guard Imaging Scans

Through early detection of silent killers lives are being detected by Life Guard Imaging.

You can take control of your health and increase your quality of life by getting a scan to detect these dangerous illnesses.

The invaluable information obtained by Life Guard Imaging scans help proactive patients to stay on top of their health.

By knowing what may be developing inside your body, our patients, along with their health care professionals, can take the necessary steps to treat these deadly diseases.

Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom talks to Frankie Maldonado, the Director of Operations of Life Guard Imaging, about how

certified technician will guide you through the process and ensure you have a comfortable and pleasant experience.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



After the scan a licensed, board-certified radiologist will review your images and personalize a report for you to share with your physician.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.