Live Steam Your Way into The Conjuring Haunted House

Just in time for Halloween, the next “live-streaming” paranormal investigation in the Harrisville house made famous in the “The Conjuring” this weekend, October 29th through the 31st on the Dark Zone Network.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom shares what you can expect when you tune in for this live immersive experience.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.