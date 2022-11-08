Reports and studies have shown that there is a link between COVID and Shingles. Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Cheri Morales, and Patient, Clare Seng, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about this unknown connection.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.