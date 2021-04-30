Line Dance Your Way To Fitness

Fitness pro June Kittay, and songsmith and entertainer Bob Klubek join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with a fun Fitness Friday line dancing demo.

Gayle: Many people, myself included, think line dancing is difficult. What do you think?

June: Line Dancing has all different levels. When I teach line dance, we follow the KISS rule: “Keep it Simple Silly!” Most people just want to get on the floor and have fun! As you get better, you can get fancy!

Gayle: Is Line Dancing all done to Country Music?

June : Absolutely not! Line Dancing is done to latin, jazz, rock and roll, gospel, hip hop of course the “Oldies but Goodies!”

Gayle: Why is music so important?

June: Music moves the soul! Music takes the stress out of exercise! Music engages

the mind, body and spirit!

Gayle: What do you say to those who are hesitant to get up and start line dancing or moving to music?

June: Just get up and start. Follow the rhythm. I have never had a student who could not follow a simple one wall dance! My oldest student way 98, and HE rocked! No one is looking at your feet. Get on the dance floor Put a smile on your face, people look at you from the shoulders up. Energy is contagious. Make yours worth catching!

Health Benefits of Line Dancing:

• Destresses, reduces depression, and anxiety

• Combines exercise and dance

• Enhances cardiovascular health

• Improves flexibility and muscle strength

• Improves emotional and mental state

• Improves posture

• Develops music awareness

• Increases brain activity

• Enhances memory

• Promotes social interaction

• Increases confidence

• Engages the mind, body and spirit

• Just plain fun!

• If you had a pill that could do all that would you take it?