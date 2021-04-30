Line Dance Your Way To Fitness

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fitness pro June Kittay, and songsmith and entertainer Bob Klubek join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with a fun Fitness Friday line dancing demo.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, & streaming now on Flixx, Bloom also airs early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Gayle:  Many people, myself included, think line dancing is difficult. What do you think?
June:  Line Dancing has all different levels. When I teach line dance, we follow the KISS rule: “Keep it Simple Silly!”  Most people just want to get on the floor and have fun! As you get better, you can get fancy!

Gayle: Is Line Dancing all done to Country Music?
June : Absolutely not! Line Dancing is done to latin, jazz, rock and roll, gospel, hip hop of course the “Oldies but Goodies!”

Gayle: Why is music so important?
June: Music moves the soul! Music takes the stress out of exercise! Music engages            
the mind, body and spirit!

Gayle: What do you say to those who are hesitant to get up and start line dancing or moving to music?
June:  Just get up and start. Follow the rhythm. I have never had a student who could not follow a simple one wall dance! My oldest student way 98, and HE rocked! No one is looking at your feet. Get on the dance floor Put a smile on your face, people look at you from the shoulders up. Energy is contagious. Make yours worth catching!

Health Benefits of Line Dancing:
•    Destresses, reduces depression, and anxiety
•    Combines exercise and dance
•    Enhances cardiovascular health
•    Improves flexibility and muscle strength
•    Improves emotional and mental state
•    Improves posture
•    Develops music awareness
•    Increases brain activity
•    Enhances memory
•    Promotes social interaction
•    Increases confidence
•    Engages the mind, body and spirit
•    Just plain fun!
•    If you had a pill that could do all that would you take it?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss