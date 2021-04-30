Line Dance Your Way To Fitness

Fitness pro June Kittay, and songsmith and entertainer Bob Klubek join Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with a fun Fitness Friday line dancing demo.
Gayle: Many people, myself included, think line dancing is difficult. What do you think?
June: Line Dancing has all different levels. When I teach line dance, we follow the KISS rule: “Keep it Simple Silly!” Most people just want to get on the floor and have fun! As you get better, you can get fancy!
Gayle: Is Line Dancing all done to Country Music?
June : Absolutely not! Line Dancing is done to latin, jazz, rock and roll, gospel, hip hop of course the “Oldies but Goodies!”
Gayle: Why is music so important?
June: Music moves the soul! Music takes the stress out of exercise! Music engages
the mind, body and spirit!
Gayle: What do you say to those who are hesitant to get up and start line dancing or moving to music?
June: Just get up and start. Follow the rhythm. I have never had a student who could not follow a simple one wall dance! My oldest student way 98, and HE rocked! No one is looking at your feet. Get on the dance floor Put a smile on your face, people look at you from the shoulders up. Energy is contagious. Make yours worth catching!
Health Benefits of Line Dancing:
• Destresses, reduces depression, and anxiety
• Combines exercise and dance
• Enhances cardiovascular health
• Improves flexibility and muscle strength
• Improves emotional and mental state
• Improves posture
• Develops music awareness
• Increases brain activity
• Enhances memory
• Promotes social interaction
• Increases confidence
• Engages the mind, body and spirit
• Just plain fun!
• If you had a pill that could do all that would you take it?