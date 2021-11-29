Lighting Elves Brighten 2nd Annual Toys for Tampa Bay Event

Toys for Tampa Bay is back! The event will benefit the U.S. Marine Corp’s Toys for Tots program.

This year Everything Outdoors stopped by the sprawling property where the event will take place and put up $10,000 worth of lights for free in hopes of drawing more people to the event.

Last year Toys for Tampa Bay raised $20,000.00 and hopes to double that amount this year.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom stops by the event sight to see how Holiday Decorating Tampa elves brightening up the beautiful grounds.

Expect stilt walkers, whimsical performers, music, food and more at the open air event happening Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Harwood Financial Group, located in Tampa at 4601 W. North A. St. Tampa, FL 33609.

Don’t forget to bring your toy donations!

