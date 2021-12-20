Life Saving Story with Life Guard Imaging

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy Florida asked for another price adjustment due to the continuing rise of natural gas prices. As a result, they've proposed a fuel adjustment that would spread costs to consumers over a year-long period, rather than just in 2022.

The power company made an announcement on their proposed increases on Friday, Dec. 17. In the announcement, Duke said the "volatile natural gas prices" are causing them to seek the fuel adjustment, rather than have it impact customers' bills.