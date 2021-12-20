Life Saving Story with Life Guard Imaging

Mark W. Danker shares his health story of how the Life Guard Imaging heart scan helped save his life on Bloom with Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations of Life Guard Imaging and Bloom Guest Host Maggie Rodriguez. Mark had an elevated heart scan prompting him to go to his cardiologist and found out he had 80% blockage in his heart. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer – and the life saving stories they receive from people – like Mark, who have used their innovative body scan through early detection. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
