Life Saving Heart Scan for Your Valentine

On the Bloom Valentine’s Day Special Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations with Life Guard Imaging talks with Host Gayle Guyardo and her co-host and husband Mark Pichowski about how taking the life saving Heart Scan can be the best gift for your Valentine. Karen and Steve Mikhail also share how Life Guard Imaging’s Heart Scan saved Steve’s life. The innovative heart and body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer – and the life saving stories they receive from people – like Steve, who have used their innovative heart scan through early detection. BLOOM SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter