Life Hacks to Ease Back-to-School Anxiety

The Dessert Diva Danette Randall shows viewers how to make a sweet and savory smorgas-board!

GLUTEN FREE SAVORY CRACKERS1 cup almond flour 1/2 tsp sea salt ( extra for cracker tops)2 tbls. sesame seeds2 tsp. dried chives 1/4 tsp pepper1 egg preheat oven to 350 Cut 3 pieces of parchment paper, that fit a large baking sheet.In a medium bowl, mix together everything except egg. Beat your egg in separate small bowl, then add to dry mixture. Stir until dough just comes together ( will be a little sticky) Divide the dough in half. Take one half, and place on a sheet of parchment, that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Lay the other piece of parchment paper on top of dough, and roll out until thin rectangle ( about 1/8 inch) Peel off top paper. Sprinkle some salt over top.Cut into about 20 crackers (depending on how big you want crackers) Transfer crackers, still on the parchment paper to baking sheet Bake for 12-15 minutes, until starting to turn golden brown. Take out, cool on pan 10 minutes, then transfer to cooling rack. Repeat with remaining dough. ENJOY! NOTE- You can use any seasonings you like. Garlic powder, onion salt, rosemary etc. Use these crackers for your cheese platters, with dip, or put them on a big smorgas-board ( a little bit of everything) like I did. There is no wrong way to use them! Keep these crackers in an airtight container.