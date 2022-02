(NEXSTAR) - If you feel like you've been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn't look like it'll change anytime soon.

In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two or fewer bedrooms rose by more than 19% from December 2020 to December 2021 in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. The rent hike hasn’t been equally impacting every state in the U.S. Rent.com recently found some states saw rent rates jump by more than 50% from 2020 to 2021.