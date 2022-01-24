Life Guard Imaging – Saving Lives Through Early Detection

Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo gets her husband Mark Pichowski to try out the innovative technology at Life Guard Imaging and share his experience with Bloom viewers. Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations of Life Guard Imaging provides Mark with his test results on the air. Life Guard Imaging uses low-dose radiation, high-accuracy CT scanner to detect heart disease and hundreds of different forms of cancer before our patients experience symptoms. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.
