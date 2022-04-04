Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática and Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations appear on Bloom along with host Gayle Guyardo to introduce Susan Vitale whose life saving scan from Life Guard Imaging revealed she had lung cancer – even though she did not have any symptoms. Susan is getting treatment early and is grateful for the innovative technology. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.