Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to share some of the life saving stories from people who have tried Life Guard Imaging’s heart and lung scan. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.