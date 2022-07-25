Bloom Host, Gayle Guyardo, goes on location to talk with Life Guard Imaging Director of Operations, Frankie Maldonado, about their innovative body scan that can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer, as well as the life saving stories they receive from people who have used their innovative body scan through early detection. For a BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER, visit LifeGuardImaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 for a Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle or Bloom.