Frankie Maldonado, Director of Operations of Life Guard Imaging joins Host Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share how the innovative scan works and to discuss the personal stories that impact and make it so vital to get the scan that provides early detection. The innovative body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer. BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call 813-524-1010 Complimentary Heart Scan and Consultation when you mention Gayle/Bloom.