Life Coaching For Teenagers

It is every parent’s dream that their teen has a clear pathway to success and their future.

With that clear pathway their teens will gain self confidence, have a positive body image, build the resilience to change and overcome the many hurdles today’s teen faces in this ever changing and chaotic world.



There is a new trend growing of parents turning to teen life coaches.



Teen life coaching helps teens achieve academic and personal success through personalized coaching and an accountability structure that includes engaging parents to build a stronger relationship with their teen.



Teen Life Coach Desiree Panlilio BSN, MA, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about guiding youth to the right path in life.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





