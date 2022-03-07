Life Coaching For Teenagers

It is every parent’s dream that their teen has a clear pathway to success and their future.

With that clear pathway their teens will gain self confidence, have a positive body image, build the resilience to change and overcome the many hurdles today’s teen faces in this ever changing and chaotic world.

There is a new trend growing of parents turning to teen life coaches.

Teen life coaching helps teens achieve academic and personal success through personalized coaching and an accountability structure that includes engaging parents to build a stronger relationship with their teen.

Teen Life Coach Desiree Panlilio BSN, MA, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about guiding youth to the right path in life.

