“Life According To Corey” Popular Podcaster Joins the Bloom Addiction Special

Professional dancer, podcaster and social medica personality, Corey O’Brien, discusses his journey with self-love, his struggles with addiction and how he uses boundaries to keep himself from going, how he describes, absolutely crazy.

O’Brien joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo and special co-host Martha VanCamp, one of the nation’s leading weight loss coaches and founder of Be Fit Systems, on the Bloom Addiction Special to share how he is able to stay clean and sober and how he uses his podcast where nothing is off limits to help others do the same.

