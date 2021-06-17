Dr. Heather Hoff, Director of LGBT Family Building at Houston Fertility Institute, joins Maggie Rodriguez on Bloom to discuss their campaign called “A Lifetime of Pride and Joy,” which celebrates family equality by raising awareness for the accessibility of fertility care for the LGBTQ+ community.
LGBTQ+ Fertility
