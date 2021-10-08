Let’s Talk Tampa Bay | Free and Confidential Help Line is now active for World Health Day

Let’s Talk Tampa Bay is a free and confidential support line open 24/7 to all Hillsborough County resident on World Mental Health Day – Sunday October 10, 2021.

A licensed counselor answers calls, finds out what the caller needs, offers counseling, and then provides additional resources.

Carrie Zeisse President & CEO of Tampa Bay Thrives joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how the Let’s Talk Tampa Bay hot line works.

Tampa Bay Thrive hopes you will call 833-DIAL-111 saying “feeling better starts today. It’s ok not to feel ok.”

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.