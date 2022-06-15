Let’s Cook up a Cure for Pediatric Cancer as we celebrate Father’s Day and National Cancer Survivors Month.



NPCF is proud to highlight pediatric cancer warriors who bravely show all of us what it means to be a survivor every day!



The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation funds critical research to help find less toxic, more targeted treatment options for the 43 children a day diagnosed with pediatric cancer each day.



Tune in to find out what Celebrity Chef Katie Chin and a Tampa Bay Pediatric Warrior are cooking up in the Bloom Kitchen with host Gayle Guyardo.

Help fund pediatric cancer research and visit nationalpcf.org

