Lending a Hand to Families Affected by the Pandemic

The pandemic has altered the course of many lives. Joining Gayle Guyardo on Bloom is Kirk Ray Smith, the President and CEO of Hope Villages of America. Addressing the mental and emotional impacts of homelessness, Hope Villages of America helps families hit hardest by the pandemic to secure new housing and obtain self-sufficiency.

