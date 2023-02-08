Cookbook author, recipe developer, food blogger, resort business owner, and photographer, Gina Ferwerda, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing Lemon Dill and Dijon Salmon Power Bowl recipe.

Lemon Dill and Dijon Salmon Power Bowl:

LEMON DILL DIJON DRESSING

1 avocado, halved, seeded and peeled

1/2 cup fresh spinach

1 tablespoon dijon

1 tablespoon dill sauce (or dill pickle juice)

Juice of 1 Meyer lemon or lemon

1/4 cup fresh dill

1/4 cup chives

2 garlic cloves

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

ROASTED SALMON AND VEGGIES

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on (optional)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon pepper

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 pound broccoli florets

1/2 pound asparagus

1 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 cups mixed salad greens

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh blueberries or strawberries

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

Optional- a splash of sherry wine vinegar before serving

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

MAKE LEMON DILL DIJON DRESSING

Add all dressing ingredients to a food processor. Process until thoroughly combined. Set 1/4 cup of dressing to the side for the salmon and refrigerate the rest until ready to assemble the salad.

PREPARE SALMON

Place salmon fillets, skin side down, on the lined baking sheet. Add the broccoli, asparagus and chickpeas to the baking sheet and drizzle everything with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved dressing to each fillet and top with chopped walnuts. Bake for 12-18 minutes, or until salmon is cooked to your liking. (About 12 minutes for medium rare, 15 minutes for medium and 18 minutes or longer for well done salmon. Insert a thermometer into the thickest part of the salmon and it should read 125 degrees at a minimum).

ASSEMBLE

Add mixed greens to a large salad bowl. Add the cabbage, quinoa, tomato, berries and onion over the mixed greens. Top the salad with the roasted salmon, broccoli, asparagus and chickpeas and drizzle the entire dish with the dressing and serve family style.

NOTE-

Add a splash of sherry wine vinegar to the entire dish right before serving for a bright note at the end.

