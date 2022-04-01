WrestleMania is the biggest WWE event of the year and takes place this year at the home of the Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – and will be, “The Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History.”



Legendary Superstar and 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee “The Undertaker” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what you can expect.



This year’s massive two-day event will feature the Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time on Sunday, April 3, when Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will put each of their titles on the line in a Winner Take All Championship Unification.



