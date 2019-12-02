Leftover Makeover: Turkey Enchiladas

We’re in the kitchen with our host Carissa’s Mom – Jo Phelps and her delicious turkey enchilada recipe.

Leftover Turkey Enchiladas Recipe:

Getting the meat and broth:

1. Locate a soup pan big enough to hold the leftover turkey parts (Break the bird down to fit if needed)

2. Add water at least half way up the leftovers (You can also add leftover herbs, celery, and onions to make a richer flavored broth) 3. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer until all meat is easily comes off the bone 4. Lift out the turkey parts and put on a plate or strainer to cool 5. Pick the meat off the bones when it becomes cool enough to handle. Put the meat into a large bowl; discard all skin 6. As you remove the bones from the meat, put the bones back into the pan and broth and simmer them longer to bring out more food value and flavor without drying out the meat. We will use this broth to make the Enchilada sauce or freeze it for future use. Finishing the broth: 1. Remove all bones and veggies from the broth 2. Strain the broth 3. Let it cool to room temperature or lower. Grease will rise t the top. 4. Remove the turkey grease from the broth using a gravy separator or by skimming it off the top with a spoon Homemade Enchilada Sauce Ingredients: 3 tablespoons olive oil 3 tablespoons flour (any flour blend will work) 1 tablespoon ground chili powder (Adjust to your taste. NOTE: sauce will taste hotter alone than it will when cooked into the enchiladas) ½ teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1 tsp smoky paprika (optional but delicious) ¼ teaspoon dried cilantro or oregano … whichever you have ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ tsp cinnamon 2 tablespoons tomato paste 2 cups your leftover Turkey Broth or store-bought chicken or vegetable broth 2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or distilled white vinegar 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper Enchilada Sauce Instructions: 1. Measure the dry ingredients into a small bowl; set aside 2. Warm the oil in a medium-sized pot over medium heat until it sizzles when you add a test pinch of flour 3. Add tomato paste to less oily area of the pan stirring until you smell the paste 4. Make your thickening rue, pour in the flour and spice mixture to the oil and tomato in the pan. Whisk constantly, cook to bloom the spices and slightly brown the mixture or around 1 minute. 5. Slowly pour in the broth while whisking constantly to remove any lumps. 6. On medium-high, bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook whisking often for 5 to 7 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. The sauce thickens more as it cools. 7. Remove from heat. Wisk in the vinegar and the freshly ground black pepper 8. Let cool to use immediately or this stores well canned or frozen for future use Assembling the enchiladas: Meat Mixture Ingredients: 1 medium onion chopped in small pieces 1 carrot grated (white carrots blend into the mixture to better hide from picky eaters) 1 stalk celery finely chopped 2 TBS dried kale flakes 1 8 oz. block of sharp white aged cheddar cheese grated ½ C chopped fresh cilantro 2 to 3 C leftover turkey meat 1 package 20 soft flour tortillas Cooking spray Aluminum foil 1. Add onion, carrot, fresh cilantro, dried kale, and cheese (reserve cheese to top) to bowl of turkey meat 2. Add ½ to 3/4 cup of enchilada sauce for moisture and fold together (This should coat the ingredients like a salad dressing not like soup) 3. Spray baking dish with cooking spray 4. Add enchilada sauce just to cover the bottom of the baking dish 5. Spoon the mixture into flour tortillas and roll placing seam side down. Repeat until the baking dish is full 6. Cover the enchiladas with the remaining sauce and cheese 7. Spray the casserole side of the aluminum foil with cooking spray and cover enchiladas with sprayed side down 8. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted 9. Remove the foil and broil until the cheese on top is bubbly and brown 10. Remove the enchiladas from the oven, rest a couple of minutes and serve