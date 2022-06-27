The Thirteenth Judicial Circuit’s Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) is a specialized court established to serve veterans currently in or about to enter the criminal justice system, who either serve in the military or have been discharged from the military under honorable conditions and who suffer from a military service-related mental illness, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse disorder, or psychological problem such as post-traumatic stress disorder or military sexual trauma.



Colonel DJ Reyes (US Army retired) National Veteran Advocate / VTC joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the program works.

