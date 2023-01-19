For 10 years Bricks 4 Kidz® has been designing programs to encourage creativity, promote learning through play, and spark interest in science, technology, math and engineering.

John Fontana the owner, Bricks 4 Kidz joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share more about his program that bring together educators to developed programs using the fun and familiarity of LEGO® Bricks to inspire the inventors and innovators of the next generation.

Bricks 4 Kidz brings LEGO® Brick-based learning to after-school STEM programs, in-school workshops, LEGO® building summer camps and LEGO® birthday parties.

“We believe every child should experience the fun of learning through creating, and with over 500 locations around the globe, we’re dedicated to making it happen.” said Fontana.

Some statistics show children in engineering are more successful and receive a salary of 20% more than their peers and report greater life satisfaction.

