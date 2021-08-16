Learning to play an instrument can boost your mood and improve mental wellness

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jim Chambers Music Box is a full service music instruction and learning academy based in Tampa, Florida.

THE BOX specializes in drums, band formation, voice, guitar/bass, piano, violin, cello, banjo, and ukulele.

Owner, Jim Chambers and fellow musicians joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to showcase how music is a great outlet, and get boost your mental health.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss