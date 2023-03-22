For all the people pleasers out there, it can be hard to say no, but there is power is setting boundaries and learning when it’s okay to say no.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips on how to set healthy boundaries, which in turn, can increase productivity and help you live your best life.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.